Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834,485 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

