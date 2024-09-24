Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $39,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $118.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.