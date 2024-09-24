2,921 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

