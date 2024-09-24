Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 184 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $705.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

