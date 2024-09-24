The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,212 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

