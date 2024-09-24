Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. reduced its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 436,473 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 6.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $68,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 632,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after buying an additional 618,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

