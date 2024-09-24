Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555,013 shares during the period. Uranium Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 49.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 201.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

