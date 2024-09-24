Progeny 3 Inc. Purchases 248,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 4.5% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $47,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,690 shares of company stock worth $43,377,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

