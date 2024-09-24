Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

