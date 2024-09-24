Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 146,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Guardant Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

