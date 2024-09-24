The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,009,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,710 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 4.71% of Chemours worth $158,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,634 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chemours by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $39,171,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chemours by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 845,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 594,660 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,811,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE CC opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

