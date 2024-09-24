Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 824,843 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7,608.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $144,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

ZTS opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

