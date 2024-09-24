Marshall Wace LLP Sells 66,017 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,051,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,017 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $254,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after buying an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,051,000 after buying an additional 633,887 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,794,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,869,000 after purchasing an additional 305,028 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.06.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $299.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

