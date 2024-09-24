Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3,228.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,560,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.68% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $186,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,227,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 1,086,229 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.