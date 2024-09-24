Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 510.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $193,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

