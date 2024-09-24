GateToken (GT) Price Hits $8.85 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00013999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $804.89 million and $3.47 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,988,735 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,988,735.27427672 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.79375652 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,536,747.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

