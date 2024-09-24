Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00008002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $761.26 million and $25.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,541,208 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 150,504,295.98542556 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.03202033 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $22,004,389.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

