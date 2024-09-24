Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $43.93 million and approximately $288,662.11 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

