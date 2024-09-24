Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $114.63 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00007296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $114.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00043040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.