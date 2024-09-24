Ardor Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $80.91 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00043040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

