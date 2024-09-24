TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $105.66 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $105.66 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00043040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,190,414,943 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,790,524 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

