CashBackPro (CBP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,684.79

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $13,684.79 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06223289 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $13,017.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars.

