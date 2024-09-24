DigiByte Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $119.04 million and $1.97 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,191.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00541301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00266795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00076772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,267,747,529 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

