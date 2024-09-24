Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Financial Review

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and Beazer Homes USA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $414.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.17 billion 0.48 $158.61 million $5.18 6.43

Profitability

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

This table compares United Homes Group and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 6.63% 12.61% 5.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and Beazer Homes USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Beazer Homes USA 1 0 3 0 2.50

Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats United Homes Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc. is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

