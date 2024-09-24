Chia One Day Volume Reaches $5.05 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.88 or 0.00023530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $164.01 million and $5.05 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00266949 BTC.

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 32,021,503 coins and its circulating supply is 11,021,786 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

