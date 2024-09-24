InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 962,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 332,741 shares.The stock last traded at $28.83 and had previously closed at $29.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.90, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,652,000 after acquiring an additional 706,437 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

