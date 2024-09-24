OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Shares of OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.98. OrangeKloud Technology shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

OrangeKloud Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13.

OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile

Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.

