OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Shares of OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.98. OrangeKloud Technology shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.
OrangeKloud Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13.
OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OrangeKloud Technology
- Trading Halts Explained
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrangeKloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.