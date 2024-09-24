Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 499 shares.The stock last traded at $49.54 and had previously closed at $49.43.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.