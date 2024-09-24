Songbird Price Reaches $0.0074 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Songbird has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Songbird token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Songbird has a total market cap of $110.55 million and $231,035.60 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,007,479,094 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

