JUNO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.64 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $20,298.99 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

