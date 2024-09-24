Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 55,930 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,930 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Flywire worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 125.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 450,760 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after acquiring an additional 485,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.91, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

