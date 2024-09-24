Samlyn Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,699 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 180.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

