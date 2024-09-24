Samlyn Capital LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,517 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vestis during the second quarter worth $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W cut Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSTS

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.