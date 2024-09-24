Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $12.18 Million in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 583,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 1.19% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,751. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

