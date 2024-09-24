IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,595 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $21,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

IDYA stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.