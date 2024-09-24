Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 437,622 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,622 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Inozyme Pharma worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

