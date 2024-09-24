Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 196,355 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,355 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $9,155,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 228,528 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 3.2 %

INTR stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

