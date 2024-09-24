Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,396 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $41,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $1,898,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.