iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Marshall Wace LLP’s Largest Position

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $12,319,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $574.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $576.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.78. The company has a market cap of $495.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.