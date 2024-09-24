Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

