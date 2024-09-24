Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 102,435 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 102,435 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.9% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $112,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.