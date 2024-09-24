Samlyn Capital LLC Buys 349,466 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,466 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises 2.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $135,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

