Logos Global Management LP Trims Stock Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Logos Global Management LP reduced its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550,000 shares during the quarter. Logos Global Management LP owned 2.49% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

LCTX stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.26. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 391.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

