Samlyn Capital LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,334,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Equitable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

