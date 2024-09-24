JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,987,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 13,495,142 shares.The stock last traded at $32.61 and had previously closed at $29.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JD.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $876,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

