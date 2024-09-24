iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,249,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,555,230 shares.The stock last traded at $110.56 and had previously closed at $110.54.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
