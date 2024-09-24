Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,215,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,601,037 shares.The stock last traded at $26.01 and had previously closed at $26.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

