Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Down 4%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.80. Approximately 123,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 862,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

BFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth $623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

