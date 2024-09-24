Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Trading Down 3.3%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $258.34 and last traded at $259.25. 42,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 308,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $1,453,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

