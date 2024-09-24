Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,425 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 400,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 106,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.87 and its 200 day moving average is $260.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $296.00.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

